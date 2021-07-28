Ethan Scott Priest Coggin died one day shy of his seventeenth birthday on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from injuries sustained in a four-wheeling accident. Ethan is the son of Scott Wayne Coggin and Kimberley Melton Dillon. Although at times he was shy and often stubborn, Ethan would do anything for those he loved. He was currently an eleventh grader at Mooreville High School and a high school athlete, Ethan had dreams of pursuing playing football in college. Ethan enjoyed spending time outdoors as long was the weather permitted; hunting with his father and four-wheel riding. He was an avid gamer; Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and Madden 21 were his current favorites. Ethan will be missed by his family and friends. Ethan leaves behind his parents, Kim Dillon (Jesse) of Mooreville and Scott Coggin (Jessica) of Nettleton; eight siblings, Shana Priest, Alexzandra Coggin (Elijah), Hipolito Rojas, Ariana Lucero, Izabella Lucero, Stephanie Lucero, Savannah Coggin, and David Coggin; one nephew, Jayden Teeters; grandparents, Jimmy Wayne Coggin of Nettleton, Terry Lynn Coggin of Saltillo, David L. Melton (Sheila) of Mooreville, and Gail H. Bowden (Berton) of Mooreville; and a host of aunts and uncles. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Celebration of Ethan's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Private graveside services will follow at Union Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
