Lena Jane Coggin, 73, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born in Monroe County March 29, 1946 to Harold and Eloise Taylor Smith and grew up around the Lackey Community. For a number of years, she worked as a cashier at various local grocery stores including Todd's Big Star and Quality Discount Foods in both Shannon and Plantersville. Jane loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Worldwide Church of God in Greenwood. Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Carroll Coggin of Plantersville; daughter, Melissa Robinson of Pontotoc; son, Thomas Tracy Linley of Pontotoc; six grandchildren, Ricky Linley, Jr., Brandy Page, Taylor Linley, Derrek Robinson, Katie Linley and Megan Linley; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Bobby Smith of Dalton, Alabama and Eddie Smith and his wife, Sandra of Aberdeen. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky Linley; grandson, Thomas Randy Seale, Jr.; and brother, Chuck Smith. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Franky Browning officiating. Pallbearers will be Joseph Coggin, Colby Hall, Clayton Patterson, Adam Russell, Derrek Robinson, Dakota Hallman and Robby Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be past and current employees of Quality Discount Foods. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
