NETTLETON -- Jeneth Coggin, 93, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Tuesday, September 3, 1:00 P.M. at Nettleton First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until service time with burial in the Nettleton City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Nettleton City Cemetery.

