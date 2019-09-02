Jenith "Gee" Coggin (93) passed away August 31, 2019 at her residence in Nettleton, Ms. She was a member of First Baptist Church Nettleton where she taught Sunday School for many years. She will be remembered for her faith in God and her many prayers for everyone that came to visit her. Services will be 1 pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church Nettleton with Bro. Jeffrey Gladney, Bro. George Johnson, Dr. Keith Dowden, Bro. Tommy Ray Dabbs, and Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Visitation will be 11am-1pm Tuesday at the church. Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home in Nettleton is in charge of the arrangements. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. W.C. and Bertha Carter McCay, husband, Ben Coggin, sister Carrie Ward, brothers Carter, Dorsey, and John McCay, and one great grandchild Olivia Hamblin. She is survived by her children, Kaye, B.G. Coggin III, Peggy, Lisa, and David, her grandchildren Tommy Ray, John, Dee-Dee, Mary Margaret, Staci, Steven, Terrence, Brianna, B.G., Ken, Kellen, Laura, Courtney, and David Owen, a beloved sister and brother-in-law, Wallace and Annelle Majors, and 35 great grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to the Nettleton Cemetery Fund, 166 Road 1533, Nettleton, Ms. 38858, or Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, Ms. 38803.
