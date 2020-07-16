A longtime fixture and legendary character on Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, realized the promises of his faith and met his Creator from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. James Willard "Jimmy" Coggin, Sr. was born in Okolona on August 7, 1941 to the late Felix Braxton Coggin, Sr. and Eunice Thompson Coggin. The Coggin family were generational master farmers in Town Creek bottom south of Nettleton. Jimmy grew up on the farm and attended Nettleton Schools. A hard worker, Jimmy loved the land and farming and drew strength from tilling the soil. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard. After the death of his parents, Jimmy worked several years for the 5th district of Lee County and for the City of Nettleton. In his retirement years, Jimmy was known to mow as many as 50 yards per week, and he passionately took great care of his friends' lawns. Jimmy loved to talk and tell tall Southern tales, but his primary emphasis was his belief in a Sovereign God, and the sharing of that gospel message with hundreds with whom he came into contact. He loved attending revivals of any faith and brotherhoods everywhere. He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Peaceful Valley. A service celebrating Jimmy's life will be held at 4 PM Today (Friday, July 17, 2020) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Coggin family plot at New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba Co. Visitation will be from 3 PM-service time at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed in real time at 4 PM Friday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Jimmy leaves behind his 4 children, James "Jamie" Coggin, Jr. (Jan) of the Wren Community, Chris Coggin (Lynn) of Gattman, Maria Coggin Bynum (Jason) of Nettleton, and Dane Coggin (Amanda) of Ingomar; his grandchildren, Clay Coggin (Ashley) of Nettleton, Morgan Coggin Allen (Will) of Wren, Trey Oliver, Jackson Bynum and Harleigh Bynum of Nettleton, and Jackson Coggin and Peyton Coggin; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Buddy Coggin, and a sister, Glenda Coggin, all of Nettleton; and the mothers of his children, Rosemary Morgan Coggin and Donna Rea. He enjoyed a special friend from his 2 1/2 years of residency at Magnolia Manor, Heather Sartin. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Eunice, a brother, Felix B. Coggin, Jr., and a daughter, Amy Lou Coggin Oliver. Pallbearers will be Clay Coggin, Will Allen, Jackson Bynum, Jack Coggin, and Trey Oliver. Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Christian and the residents of Magnolia Manor. Memorial donations may be made in Jimmy's memory to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802.
