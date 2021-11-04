Dorothy Frances Coggins, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 04, 2021 at the NMMC. She was born February 03, 1932 to Bert and Pearl Hinds Coggins. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Frances traveled the world and enjoyed every minute of it, and made many friends while doing it. She taught school for 50 years at Unity and Saltillo Elementary Schools. Frances helped raise all of her family, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was MeMaw to all the little ones and loved deeply by them all. She loved God, her family and her dog, Dixie. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, November 07, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Guyton Hinds officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Frankie Brock and Corrine Cooper; brother, Lunceford Coggins. Pallbearers will be Cody Lauderdale, Ethan Cooper, Nikki Cooper, Will Reynolds, Cory Scribner, Paul Jackson, Bradley Frederick and Daniel Umfress. Visitation will be Saturday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
