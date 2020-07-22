Nancy Adeline Coggins Mask, 97, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc, MS. Ms. Mask was from the Valley Grove Community and a charter member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She as a graduate of Pontotoc High School and an employee of Reed Manufacturing and Action Industries. She loved people, carport sales, arts and crafts, gospel music, and taking care of her family. She was a hard worker and a giver. Rarely could one leave her home without something in hand whether it be food or something she had made. She had a sweet spirit and a beautiful smile that she shared with everyone she encountered. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Ms. Mask is survived by her daughter, Shirley Dillard(Billy) of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Tim Dillard(Tammy) of Pontotoc and Angela Harris(Tony) of Pontotoc; five great grandchildren, C.J. Dillard, Dillon Harris, Will Dillard, Tucker Harris, and Emma Harris all of Pontotoc; three great-great grandchildren, KyLinn Dillard, Colton Dillard, and Willow Grace Dillard, all of Pontotoc; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and loved ones. Ms. Mask is preceded in death by her parents, Doc and Bessie Coggins; her son, David Mask; and her siblings, Deck Coggins, Mauveleen Coggins Fleming, Robbie Coggins, and Lucille Coggins Mask. Private family services will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gary Pettit officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Her grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.