Tupelo- Mildred Alice Coggins, 92, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Dumas, October 20, 1927 to Wade Hampton and Ophelia Carr Heath. On April 27, 1950, she married Jesse Ray Coggins. For 31 years, she worked as a contract specialist with the Natchez Trace Parkway Department of Interior. Mildred enjoyed traveling and reading, and volunteered her time with the election poll, Lee County Library, Helping Hands Clothes Closet, and the Salvation Army. She was a member of Christian Women's Club and was also a long-time member of Toast Masters and First United Methodist Church in Tupelo where she attended Bennett/Wesley Sunday School class and volunteered her time serving those in her community. Survivors include her three children, Paul Coggins of Dallas, Texas, Ken Coggins and his wife, Beth of Dallas and Jan Barnes and her husband, Rolon of Mooreville; and four grandchildren, Katy Coggins of Dallas, Andrew Barnes of Mooreville, Andria Nanney and her husband, Jesse of Jackson and Claire Coggins of Dallas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers, John Carr, Drexel and Wade Heath. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, December 7, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. David Shoemaker, Rev. Andy Ray and Rev. Timothy Winters officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tre' Luckett, Tom Nelson, Andrew Barnes, Jesse Nanney, Bill Perkins and Ed Perkins. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bennett/Wesley Sunday School class. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Sunday Fund, PO Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802, Methodist Senior Services at MSS Development Office P. O. Box 1567 Tupelo, MS 38802 or the Lee County Library, 219 N Madison St, Tupelo, Mississippi. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
55°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 5, 2019 @ 6:31 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.