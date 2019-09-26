WEST POINT, MS -- Shaharah Nikita Coggins, 38, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Griggs Store in Shannon, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Northside Christian Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Northside Christian Church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

