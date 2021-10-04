William Joe Coggins, passed away at NMMC Saturday October 2, 2021 after a brief illness. Joe was retired from Lee County Solid Waste dept. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and working on cars in his free time and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Kevin Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Nora Coggins; son Joey Coggins (Courtney); step- daughter Mindy Laird (Heath); sister Carolyn Harlow; grandchildren Summer, Mason, Ethan, Dylan-Lester Coggins, Aidan Tarry, Lawson, Austin, and Dawson Laird. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Lena Bishop Coggins. Pallbearers will be Mason Coggins, Aidan Tarry, Austin Laird, Dawson Laird, Heath Laird and Chris Robbins. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from 5 - 8 p. m. Tuesday October 5, 2021. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
