Mary Joyce Saxon Coghlan went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020 at her home in Aberdeen, Mississippi. She was born to Kerney and Gladys Saxon in Port Arthur, Texas on December 17,1925. After attending school in Waynesboro, Mississippi, she later graduated from University of Southern Mississippi. There, she was elected President of the Baptist Student Union among other honors. She later married Robert Eugene Coghlan in May of 1949. Their first home was in the sixth grade boy's dormitory at Chamberlin Hunt Boy's Military Academy, where they were houseparents and taught school. This was only the beginning of their long adventure together. Joyce loved studying the Bible, getting together for Training Union meetings, and teaching others about Jesus. Her church family at First Baptist Church in Aberdeen meant the world to her. She always had an assurance in her faith of which was shown through her actions. Hobbies she loved included gardening and helping "Gene" raise Shetland ponies. She was a member of the Garden Club, Ladies Auxiliary, and the Gideon Society. Above all, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Hosting hayrides, going to the Neshoba County Fair, Thanksgiving fun at Shiloh, and Christmas celebrations were among her favorite gatherings. Children: Brenda Frederick (Ron), Cheryl Hagy (Jim), Marcia Johnston (Brett), Bobby Coghlan (Christy Bell Murphy). Grandchildren: Jay Hagy (Samantha), Mary Walley (Daniel), Leah Pearson (Brian), Resa Frederick, Dana Frederick, Robert Coghlan III (son of Hope Williams). Great-Grandchild: Zoie Pearson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers. Siblings included KW Saxon II (Flora), Billy Joe Saxon (Betty). Sister-in-Law: Jane Holland Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Due to Covid, there was a small family gathering with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Palmer Children's Home, First Baptist Church Aberdeen, or a charity of your choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.