Alvis Coker, age 95, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born July 25, 1926, in Union County, the son of Bud and Ailene Coker. A member of the "Greatest Generation," Alvis proudly served his country as a United States Navy Veteran of World War II. After his discharge, he worked at Daybrite Lighting for 42 years, retiring as the paint department supervisor. A hard worker with a strong work ethic, he continued his career with the Community Development Foundation, ensuring house numbers were placed correctly. Following his second retirement, Alvis worked as a courier for BancorpSouth for another 18 years. For 72 years he was married to his wife Dorothy, who preceded him in death. Alvis was a faithful member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church where he was active in the Brotherhood Men's Ministry. He loved being outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing and tending his garden. Alvis was devoted to his family who loved him dearly. He leaves behind his three daughters, Diane Mears, Judy Erwin, and Phyllis Blanton (Mart), all of Saltillo; five grandchildren, Randy Mears (Wanda), Tracy Mears, Linda Brown (Darin), Kathy Lansdell (Avery), and Ryan Blanton; 11 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Pannell of Okolona; three brothers, Melvin Coker of Shannon, Paul Coker of Tupelo, and Dean Coker of Belden; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; a son, Len Coker; two sons-in-law, James Edwin Erwin and Danny Mears; sister, Rebecca Hill; and five brothers, Lamar, Wilburn, Leon, Homer, and Roy. Services honoring Alvis' life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at McNeil Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Pallbearers will be Randy Mears, Tracy Mears, Ryan Blanton, Jason Brown, Rick Mears and Jake Mears. Honorary Pallbearers will be Darin Brown, Avery Lansdell, and Mart Blanton. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.