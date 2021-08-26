Annie Ruth Coker passed away at her home on August 25, 2021. A member of Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church where she was faithful in serving as the Church Secretary, President of the Senior Choir and a member of the Herion of Jericho. A retired employee of Hunter Sadler Walk-Through Viewing will be held at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 4:00 until 6:00 Grave-Side Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant M. B. Church Cemetery at noon on Sunday, August 29, 2021 with the Pastor Henry L. Vaughn, officiating . Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving the Kirksey/Coker Family. Online condolence can be made to the Coke family at www.grayson-porters.com She is leaving behind her devoted children, Carolyn (James) Easley of Ridgeland, MS., Ervie Gene Coker, Jr. of Tupelo,MS., one sister, Elizabeth McCoy of Detroit, MI., the in-laws; Annie Mae (John) Perkins, Toby (Connie) Coker, Darrnell (Valerie) Scott, two grandchildren; six great grand children and other relatives.
