Dorothy "Dot" Coker, 81, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She attended church at West Heights Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and tending to her great granddaughter, Mary Oakley Hooker. She loved spending time working in her yard, gardening, listening to music and dancing with her friends at the dance hall. Survivors-son-Craig Hooker; sister-Jean Lantrip; Grandson-Adam Hooker (Carli); and great granddaughter-Mary Oakley Hooker. Preceded in death by-husband-Jackie Coker; mother-Q V Owens; father-Odis Leanvol "O L" Owens; brother-Dean Owens; sisters-Betty Mae McCreight , Mary Opal Hooker and Linda Faye Owens; and a daughter-Carlos Aron. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family .

djournal.com

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.