Faye Newell Coker, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home. She was born November 21, 1940 to the late Ruffin Newell and the late Offie Johnson Newell in Alabama. She was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, flowers, and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Monday December 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday December 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her 2 daughters; Patricia (Larry) Digby, and Angie Johnson, both of Fulton and 1 son; Kenny (Patricia) Coker of Fulton, grandchildren; Audra (Garrett) Dendy of Fulton, Meredith (Caleb) Tucker of Tucson, AZ, Alex (Haley) Coker of Johnson City, TN, Blake Coker of Fulton, Maddie Johnson of Fulton, Laura Leigh Johnson of Fulton, and Eli Johnson of Fulton, great grandchildren; Ella Dendy of Fulton, Avery Dendy of Fulton, and Tucker Dendy of Fulton. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters; Dorothy Thomas, and Catherine Moses and a brother; Barney Newell. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
