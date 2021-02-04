Icy Rose Coker, 87, of Amory, MS passed away on February 3, 2021 after a long illness. Born in Gattman, Mississippi, to the late R.T. and Ola Cantrell, Rose's large family included six sisters and three brothers. Rose was married to Ed Coker, with whom she happily shared her life until Ed's passing. Rose Coker was hardworking, full of energy, exceptionally generous and nothing short of resilient. Retired from True Temper and the Park Hotel and Restaurant, the always helpful Rose loved serving people, enjoyed cooking immensely, and adored gardening. In later years, Rose enjoyed her grand-dogs Toby and Ginger, and feeding her friend, Buddy, the miniature horse. In her last few years at home, Rose cooked family meals, kept her garden, shopped with Carolyn, and occasionally took trips to Tunica and Florida, with in-between short trips anywhere her van could go. Carolyn, her sister, was her lifelong friend, with whom she shared memories and their favorite pastime, shopping. Sadly, a stroke last year forced Rose into a nursing home but her vigor remained through COVID and restricted visitation. Rose's large family cheerfully encouraged Rose with phone calls, Facetime, flowers, cards, chocolates, meals, and window visits, including a memorable Mother's Day celebrated with family through a window. Rose will be forever remembered by her loving family who miss her greatly. Rose is lovingly remembered by her dear sister, Carolyn Knight; sons, David Palmer and Michael Palmer; daughter, Brenda Middaugh; stepsons, Steve Coker, Kenny Coker, and David Coker; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her funeral services will be held in Amory, at Rose's church, Meadowood Baptist Church, at 2:30pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021 with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be her family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.