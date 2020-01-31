Amory-Jean Bennett Coker, 91, left for the Promised Land on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, MS on January 7, 1929, she was a daughter of Edna Foy Dixon and Mr. Odis Barham. Jean graduated from Hatley High School in the late 1940s, where she played basketball in Junior and Senior High. She worked at an automotive plant in Zion, IL, until she moved back to Amory in the early 1960s. Jean ran a store in Smithville among her other jobs at gas and service stations. She also worked with Carroll Moffett Sales and Larson's Big Star. Jean was a longtime, faithful member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and Training Union Teacher. Her faith in the Lord guided her throughout her life and she always strived to share the love of Jesus with everyone in her life. Family was a cornerstone of her life. She created countless memories while cooking, baking, and laughing with her brothers and sisters. Her children and grandchildren brought her great joy and she always looked forward to seeing her son, Lynn. Jean was steadfast in her faith and enjoyed volunteering with her church in her free time. A strong, Christian lady, she always put others before herself. Jean was also known for her green thumb, and her hobbies included working in her yard and loving on her grandchildren. Jean will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The memories they cultivated over a lifetime will remain in the hearts of her loved ones forever. Jean is survived by her daughter, Patti Flippo (Daniel), of Gardendale, AL; grandchildren, Misty Beasley (Rick), Samantha Sloman (Avery), Zack Flippo (Peyton); great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Seraphina, Adelaide Beasley, Adrian Flippo, Beatrice Sloman; sister, Martha Steele (Edward), of Birmingham, AL; brothers, Charles Barham, Philadelphia, MS, Sam Dixon (Dora), Marion, IA, Billy Dixon (Elizabeth), Laurinburg, NC; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Coker; son, Lynn Odis Bennett; sisters, Mildred, Bertha, Ruby, Nancy; and brothers, Joe and Ed. Her funeral service will be held at 2:30PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will follow at Pearce Chapel Cemetery in Smithville. Pallbearers will include Zack Flippo, Avery Sloman, David Flippo, Dave Oswalt, Mark Cochran, and Matthew Lewis. Visitation will be Saturday from 1PM until the service hour at the funeral home.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.