BOONEVILLE -- Laverne Coker, 91, passed away Saturday, June 06, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday at 2:00 at Booneville Church of Christ Church. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Jacinto Church of Christ Cemetery. .

