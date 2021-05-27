Peggy Jean Coker Reeves, 83, went to be with her Jesus, May 26, 2021, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She touched so many lives through her teaching which spanned over 30 years and in several states including, Florida, Louisiana, California and Mississippi. It never mattered to her which children she got each year because to her "her babies" were always the very best. After retirement, she continued to teach in Awana at Friendship Baptist Church in Ecru. Her heart was her Lord, her family, her church and the children she taught. She was known for her cake making. Most would agree she could make the best cakes which she so freely shared with others. Survivors-sister-Pat Pannell; nephew-Steve Dye (Jennifer), and his children-Nick Dye (Bella), Jorja Johnson (Chad) and Kristen Walls (Charlie). Preceded in death by-husband-Charles "Buddy" Reeves; parents-Gene and Helen Coker. Services will be at 1:00pm Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church. Bro. Casey Hughes, Bro. Buster Wilson and Bro. Brock McWhirter will officiate. Burial will be in the Ecru City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers-Calvin Powell, T.J. Sipes, Stark Aldridge, Rusty Cummings, Gene York and Stephen McBrayer. Visitation- 11:00am until service time Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the church. Memorials may be sent to Awana Clubs #284, 15877 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.
