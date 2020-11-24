Robert Wayne Coker, 63, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home. He was born March 4, 1957 to the late Charles H. Coker and Nellie Lauderdale Coker in Kenosha, WI. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, looking for arrow heads and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandsons, Carter and Cam. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Matt Thigpen officiating. Burial will be in Coker Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Wednesday November 25th at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Debbie Coker of Fultton, mother; Nellie Coker of Fulton, son; Michael Coker of Fulton, daughter; Quinn (Adam) Simmons of Pontotoc, 2 grandsons; Carter and Camden Simmons, brother; Andy (Dee) Coker of Fulton, sister; Lisa Coker of Bruce, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Coker, and a nephew, John Coker. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

