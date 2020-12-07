Shirley Coker (83) passed away Sunday December 6, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Tupelo. She was a retired teacher. She enjoyed reading, tending to her flowers, watching westerns and spending time with her children & grandchildren. Due to covid 19 a private family service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn with Bro. Kenny Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery. Shirley is survived by her sons; Pat Coker (Linda) of Tupelo and Bud Coker (Kim) of Blue Springs, her daughters; Paula Davidson (Kenny) of Nettleton and Connie Coker of Tupelo, her sister; Barbara Bojorquez (Danny) of Saltillo, her grandchildren; Christopher Johnson, Logan Chandler Davidson, John Davidson (Cyndi), Maeghan Carter (Ewell), Tyler Coker, Corey Coker and Jeremy Stanley (Kristal), a special great niece; Gabby Allen, Teletha Newell (Joseph) , the father of her children; Paul Coker, (16) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Edgar and Jewell Floyd, four grandchildren; Christina Rausch, William Johnson,Jr, Kerry Seawright & Jennifer Lynn Johnson, a son-in-law; Glenn Johnson, a brother-in-law; Gary Nibblett, a great grandson; Cayson Rausch.
