SMITHVILLE, MS -- Gregory "Greg" Alan Coker, Sr., 59, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at a location in Monroe County. Services will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS.

