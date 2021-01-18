Tommy Coker, 66, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2 pm at Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 am til 2 pm Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

