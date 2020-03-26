COLUMBUS -- Mary Kathleen "Big Momma" Colbert, 95, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Aurora Health and Rehab in Columbus. Services will be on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at McCondy Cemetery .

