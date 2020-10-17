Rufus Allen Colburn, 53, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in Zion, IL on March 22, 1967 to Rufus Colburn and Betty Jean Beard Peugh. He was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers, and he enjoyed being around people. He loved his country music and his "other child", Sugar. Services will be 1:00 pm on Monday October 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday. Burial will be in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Betty Jean Peugh of Fulton; daughters: Shannon Colburn and Tiffany Colburn; grandchildren: Dixie, Nicholas, Savannah, Kylie, Brayden; brothers: Terry Wayne, Michael Lee, Timothy William, Leon (Judy) Embrey; nephews: Mason, Lincoln Peugh, Eddie Embrey; niece, Jersey Peugh. Preceded in death by his father, Rufus Colburn Pallbearers will be Jeff Bennett, Jesse Bennett, Rocky Bennett, Leon Embrey, Gary Beard, Mitch Beard Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
