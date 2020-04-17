Frederick Oneal “Freddy” Colburn, 48, died at his residence in Fulton on Saturday, April 11, 2020. A funeral service will be announced pending the conditions of the Coronavirus on the family. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving the family.

