Frederick O' Neal "Freddy" Colburn, 48, passed away on April 11, 2020 at his residence in Fulton. Frederick was a God-fearing family man and loved his family and going to church. He constantly bragged about his children, encouraged them and devoted much time talking about how proud he was of them. He was born November 18, 1971 in Tupelo to James Melvin Pannell and Janice Gail Colburn. He was disabled at the time of his death but had previously worked for 15 years at Ferguson Enterprises. He was a beloved member of True Bible Way Church in Houston, MS, a graduate of IAHS in Fulton, and attended Itawamba Community College. He was a good man. A graveside service will take place at Noon Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Fulton Community Cemetery in Fulton. Bishop L. C. Box will officiate. There will be no public visitation. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be assisting the family. He leaves behind to mourn his passing his wife of almost 25 years, Stephanie McShay Knox Colburn of Fulton; his children, daughter Akacia Colburn, and sons, Austin Colburn, Ashton Colburn, and Terrance Jones, all of the home; his father, James Melvin Pannell and stepmother, Ada, of Tupelo; his sisters, Chanell Lacy of Fulton, and LaToya Pannell of Tupelo; three brothers, Andre Pannell of Nashville, TN, Lance Colburn of Fulton, and Felix Shumpert of Dorsey. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Gail Colburn; his son, Ahmad Nelson Colburn; and his brother, Cletus Derrel Pannell (Kimberly). Memorial donations for the four children left at home may be mailed to Freddy Colburn Memorial Fund, 409 East Parkview St., Fulton, MS 38843.
