John Lee "J.L." Colburn, Jr., 92, formerly of Tupelo, passed away in his sleep January 7, 2020 at the North Fulton Hospital in Roswell. He was born January 29, 1927 to John Lee Colburn and Minnie Mae Colburn Brunson in Houlka where he spent his childhood and early years of which he remembered with fond memories. He attended Wood Junior College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from Delta State University. He was a member of the Choir and Glee Club at both institutions. Mr. Colburn served in the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge July 6, 1956. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner for many years. His career with the Social Security Administration began in Tupelo, and continued as he worked as an analyst in Vicksburg, St. Petersburg, Florida, and then Ellicott City, Maryland where he retired. He had recently moved to Roswell to be closer to his family. His family included his parents, John Lee Colburn and Minnie Mae Brunson (both deceased); wife, Margaret Pollhein Colburn; sister, Linda Brunson Strickland and her husband, Jim, niece, Elizabeth Strickland Sitton and nephew, James Gardner Strickland, Jr.; sister, Oma Lee Colburn (deceased) and niece, Carolyn Krupin; brother, Eugene Colburn (deceased) and his wife, Anne, nieces, Rhonda Leeks and Jennifer Beattie and nephew, Jeff Colburn; brother, John Colburn (deceased) and nieces, Debby Coleman and Donna Sanderson; and cousins, Mike Armour and Betty Morgan. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Services honoring his life will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church with Rev. Roger Puhr officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
