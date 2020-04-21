Amory - Linda Sue Colburn, 71, started her new life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on April 19, 2020. She was born at her home place in Bigbee, on September 24, 1948, to Theldon Cecil Cantrell and Mittie Allene Ratliff Cantrell. She grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Hatley High School. On January 9, 1965, she married the love of her life Douglas Wayne Colburn and together they were blessed with two sons. In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, she also worked as an inspector for 10 years at Amory Garment. She later became a beautician and an entrepreneur. She was a beautician for over 25 years during that time she opened, owned and operated Colburn's Beauty Shop. Lastly, she and her husband owned and operated Colburn's Laundry Mat in the early 2000's. Linda loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, in Becker, MS. She had a servant heart, putting others before herself. She enjoyed volunteering at Vacation Bible School every year where she could watch the children grow in their faith. She loved to take care of people and her family meant so much to her. She was proud of her children and all that they had become in life. She loved to listen to Country and Gospel music and in her free time she would cook and sew for her family and friends. A woman with a huge heart, she always had a smile on her face and made others feel welcome. She was outgoing and passionate about loving others. Although her family and friends grieve her leaving, they know that she is with her Lord and reunited with her husband. The memories and love she shared with them will live on in their hearts forever. She will be dearly missed. Linda is survived by her sons, Chris Colburn, Tupelo, Darrell Colburn (Tracy), Aberdeen; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Bryson, Kansas; brothers, Cecil Cantrell (Dot), Amory, Jerry Cantrell (Linda), Amory; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Carl Sneed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Douglas Wayne Colburn; brother, Kenneth Cantrell, Amory. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Becker.
