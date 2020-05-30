AMORY -- Charlie "Wilbur" (Bill) Cole, 90, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor Assisted Living in Amory. Services will be on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Graveside with Military Honors, at Pearce Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, 1:00 - 1:50 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pearce Chapel Cemetery.

