Colbry Lang Cole died February 9, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born September 25, 1971 in Starkville, Mississippi to Derek Leon and Louise Floyd Cole. He graduated from SHAPE High School in Mons, Belgium, the school for parents associated with NATO. After graduating in 1989, Colbry attended Hampton University. He later joined the U.S. Air Force where he met his wife, Talish Hardiman. Together they had three children. His two surviving children Derek and Brianna were central to his life. After serving in the U.S. Air Force for six years, Colbry began a career in the railroad industry. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad in San Antonio, TX and ArcelorMittal Trains, Cleveland, Ohio where he operated trains until his health declined. He was a member of United Steelworkers Local 979. Colbry is survived by his wife, Talish Cole; one son, Derek Floyd Cole; one daughter, Brianna Cole; his mother, Louise Floyd Cole; his father and his wife, Derek Leon and Rene Cole; his grandmother, Elfreda Cole; four aunts, Colette Cole Johnson (Jay) and Marva Floyd, Cora Floyd, and Joyce Floyd; four uncles, Keith Cole, Gerald Floyd, Hugh Floyd (Rachel) and Herbert "Happy" Floyd; sister-in-law, Nicole Hardiman; brother-in-law Will Hardiman; nieces, nephews and a host of cousins, and cherished friends. Colbry was preceded in death by his infant son, Colbry L. Cole, Jr.; maternal grandparents, John and Dona Floyd; paternal grandfather, B.J. Cole; four Uncles John W. Floyd, James "Capp" Floyd, Charles Floyd and Thomas Floyd; two aunts, Lois Floyd Coe and Senora Floyd; his in-laws Carl and Beverly Hardiman. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Bernard's Episcopal Church, Okolona, MS with The Rev. Hugh Jones, officiating. Burial will follow at Okolona Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
