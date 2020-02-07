David Aaron Cole, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Rosewood Assisted Living in Tupelo. He was born April 3, 1937, to C.A. "Buck" and Sula Cole. He graduated from Booneville High School, attended Northeast Junior College, graduated from Mississippi State University, and received his Juris Doctorate from Memphis State University. He served in the Mississippi National Guard and later the Army reserve in Texas. After college, he served as a Border Patrol Agent in Laredo, Texas. He transitioned from the Border Patrol to the United States Immigration Service, where he served for over 30 years in offices in Boston and New York City before being promoted to Officer in Charge of the Memphis Regional Office. After retiring from the Immigration Service, he started an immigration law practice in Memphis before retiring for a second time and moving back to Booneville. He enjoyed bird hunting, raising bird dogs, fixing cars and reading. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. John Cagle officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. He is survived by one son, Nelson (Susan) Cole of Saltillo; one daughter, Karen (Phillip) Simard of Midlothian, Virginia; one sister, Dorothy (John) Gambill; and four grandchildren, Casey Cole, Miller Cole, Christopher Bartle and Andrew Bartle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ann Nelson Cole; and his parents. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.