Helen Boyce Cole, 93, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing Home in Booneville, MS. She was born on November 30, 1927 to Odie Lee and Bessie Quay Wade. Helen enjoyed gardening and taking care of her dogs. Her family meant everything to her. She would cook dinner every Sunday for her family. She also attended Tuscumbia Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be at McMillan Funeral Home Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Dale Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in New Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Gary Cole (Maria); brother, Billy Wade; two grandchildren, Tammie Watson (Donnie) and Sabrina Cristo (Jason); three great-grandchildren, Kelsie Cristo, Haylee Cristo, and Colton Watson, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, JC Cole; her parents; one sister, Sue Phifer; and one sister-in-law, Helen Wade. Honorary Pallbearers are Benny Phifer, Kenny Phifer, Roger Wade, Dennis Wade, Larry Wade, and Jason Cristo. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
