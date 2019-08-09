TUPELO -- K'ashton Davon Cole, 11 DAYS , passed away Friday, August 09, 2019, at North Mississippi Women Hospital in Tupelo. Services will be on 8/10/2019 @ 3:00 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery , Verona MS .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.