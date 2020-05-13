Keith Michael Cole, 41, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. A longtime resident of Lee County, he was born August 24, 1978, the son of Lloyd and Gloria Barrows Cole. Keith graduated from Mooreville High School and then attended Itawamba Community College. He then pursued his lifelong dream of a career in law enforcement. He was a 2009 graduate of the Tupelo Police Academy and worked with the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Then in 2018, his dream of serving with the Mississippi Highway Patrol came true as a he graduated from Cadet Class #62. Keith was a man of faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. While he enjoyed hunting and traveling, his greatest love in life was his family. He was devoted to them completely. Keith leaves behind is wife of 17 years, Monica Jenkins Cole; his son, Michael; his parents, Lloyd and Gloria Cole of Tupelo; his brother Chris Cole and wife, Lisa, of Southaven; his aunt, Cathy Carpenter of Peaceful Valley; his uncle, Danny Barrows and his wife, Tomicene, of Tupelo; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Ruby Cole; his maternal grandparents, Bud and Beth Barrows; and two uncles, Kenneth Carpenter and Randy Barrows. Keith's heart has always been to protect his family and community; therefore, in light of the current health crisis, the family has chosen to have a private family celebration of Keith's life which will be held Friday at First Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Powell and Pastor Ricky Young officiating. Burial will be in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Friends are invited to participate in the service by watching online at www.peguesfuneralhome.com or www.fbctupelo.com. Pallbearers will be Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers, Richard Vaughn, Russ Gordon, Anthony Franks, Jonathan Ragan, Derek Earnest, and Randy Box. Honorary pallbearers will be the Cadet Class #62 and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to MHP Troop F Activity Fund; First Baptist Church Harvest Building Fund, or the American Family Association. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
