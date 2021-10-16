Lena Mae Cole, 88, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at her home. She was born July 8, 1933, to John and Bertha Harper. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and was a dietitian for Baptist Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 18, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Bert Harper officiating and Nathan Harper delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens. She is survived by two sons, Rusty Cole and Johnny (Ronja) Cole; one daughter, Velda Hughes; two brothers, Dwain (Marla) Harper and Bert (Jan) Harper; two sisters, Joan Scott and Jane Ryan; seven grandchildren, Jason Cole, Leslie Harber, Easton (Bri) Cole, Kali (Bobby) Trotter, Brett Hughes, Harper Hughes and Katrina Bush; and eight great-grandchildren, Kamron Cole, Marley Brasfield, Cole Harber, Hayes Harber, Callan Miles, Cayden Miles, Kai Trotter, and Daxton Trotter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Cole; her parents; one brother, Maurice (Carol) Harper; three sisters, Fay (Jessie) Burns, Rachel (Nonan) Harris and Sue (Carl) Honeycutt; and one granddaughter, Mara-Nicole Shockley. Pallbearers are her nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
