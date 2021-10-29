With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Peggy Jean Cole. She gained her wings on Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was born on January 22, 1945 in Chickasaw County to Robert Cleve Wheeler and Maydie Harbin Wheeler. She was a member of Word of Life in Tupelo. Her children are left to cherish her memory. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Tommy Galloway and Brother Terry Wheeler officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 3:00 on Sunday, October 31 at Southern Funeral Chapel. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Walls (Tommy) of Pontotoc, Shelia Criddle (Freddie) of Pontotoc, David Pettit of Houston and Tommy Pettit (Ramona Bolin) of Randolph; her grandchildren, Justin Criddle , Kevin Criddle, Corey Walls , Craig Walls, Tabbatha Driggers, Hannah Griffin and Eric Pettit; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; her sisters, Ruby Lucius and Martha Faye Lee both of Tennessee; and her brothers, David Wheeler of Millport, AL and J.D. Wheeler of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Cleve and Maydie Wheeler; her infant daughter, Bonita Pauline Pettit; the father of her children, David Arnold Pettit; her brothers, R.C., Jimmy, Bob, Robert Wayne, and Randall; and her sisters, Emma Jean, Alvis, and Brenda. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve her family.
