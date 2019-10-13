NETTLETON -- Ruby Lann Cole, 92, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her Residence in the Peaceful Valley Community. Services will be on Tuesday, October 15 2019; 2:00 PM at E.E Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday evening from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.. Burial will follow at Pearce Chapel Cemetery..

