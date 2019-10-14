Peaceful Valley- Ruby Lann Cole, 92, entered eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Smithville on December 13, 1926, she was a daughter of John Wiley and Eddie Martha Lindley Lann. Ruby attended Smithville High School. She worked as a seamstress at Cole's Big and Tall, for several years before retiring in December of 2012. A cheerful, independent lady, Ruby had warm smile and great sense of humor. She was the oldest living member of Cardsville Baptist Church and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She loved her dog and cat, and enjoyed doing yard work. Ruby treasured her family and took great joy in family gatherings and seeing her grand and great grandchildren play in her back yard. In her free time, Ruby liked to read, sew and piece quilts. Ruby leaves behind many cherished friendships and loved ones, and her memory will live on. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Catherine Carpenter (Kenneth), of Peaceful Valley; son, Lloyd Cole (Gloria), Tupelo; grandchildren, Randy Carpenter (Leslie), Chris Cole (Lisa), Christy Sparkman (Seth), Keith Cole (Monica); great-grandchildren, Turner Carpenter, Evan Cole, Harrison Cole, Bailey Cole, Michael Cole, Sam and Lily Sparkman; step-grandchildren: Ashley, Kyler and Kolby Williams; a step great-great grandchild: Grisham Long and a host of nieces and nephews. Special friends Jerry and Lathen Walton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Frank" Cole; sister, Leona Cummings; and brothers, Erie, Burley, Woodie, and Clyde. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Mrs. Cole at 2PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will follow in the Pearce Chapel Cemetery in Smithville. Pallbearers will include Chris Cole, Randy Carpenter, Seth Sparkman, Evan Cole, Harrison Cole, and Turner Carpenter. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Sparkman, Michael Cole, and Keith Cole.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.