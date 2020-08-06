Stanley Cole 57, was born October 18, 1962 in Lee County unto the late Murphy and Susannah Cole. He departed this life on August 3, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He accepted Christ and joined Sandhill M. B. Church, where he remained a member until his death. He was united in Holy Wedlock to Billie Faye Agnew Cole. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Billie F Cole; one daughter, Utoria S. Martin and one son, Stanley (Ashley) Johnson: six grandchildren, Kison Cole, Marterious Johnson, Kidon Cole, Keiron Johnson, Keyon Martin and K" Torious Martin; fourth sisters, Mary Brinker, Augusta Berry, Lanette (Lawrence) Westbrook and Tracy (Lalter) Simpson; four brothers, Thomas Word, Roy Lee Cole (JOAnn), Jimmy Cole and Roger Cole Sr. and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends. special friend, Polo; He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Toria Cole; one sister Martha Rogers; brother Monroe Cole and one sister-in-law Alice Word. Service will be Saturday August 8, 2020 @ 3:00 P.M. @ Old Sandhill Cemetery in Baldwyn private family member only. Walk-thru will be two hour Saturday prior to the Graveside service. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
