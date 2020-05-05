Betty C. Coleman, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home. She was born February 15, 1936, in Itawamba County to Bro. Victor and Pearl Creel Clayton. She retired from the business office at ICC after more than 30 years of service and faithfully served as secretary at Trinity Baptist Church for 22 years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for more than 60 years where she loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed going to IAHS and ICC sports events with her husband, and watching Mississippi State sports. Her delight in life was keeping up with her family, especially her grandchildren. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Dr. David Haynes and Dr. Don Baggett officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Billy O. Coleman; three sons, Ronnie Coleman (Kristie) of Tupelo, Mark Coleman (Carol) of Hattiesburg, and Brent Coleman (Fran) of Fulton; one daughter, Donna Jones (Eric) of Raleigh, NC; three sisters, Sara Rea of Muscle Shoals, AL, Jo Bostick (Dexter) of Red Bay, AL, and Sue Massey of Cleveland, GA; eleven grandchildren, Mallory and Eric Synes; Ashley House; Zach and Brandon Jones; Drew, Lauren, Braden, and Conner Coleman; Cayson Coleman, Olivia and Kent Hill; and Isla Coleman; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from noon until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Coleman family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
