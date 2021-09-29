Brenda Sue "Big Mama" Coleman, 73, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at her residence in Hamilton. She was born in Franklin County, MS on October 11, 1947 to the late Webb and Mary Sue Barrett Coward. At an early age, Brenda's family moved to Hamilton where she remained a lifelong resident. Upon her graduation from Hamilton High School, she married the love of her life, Tommy Coleman on August 11, 1967. Soon after her marriage, she would enroll at MUW where she earned a Masters Degree in Education. It was an obvious choice that Brenda would spend the rest of her professional career teaching 5th and 6th graders at Hamilton School. Brenda was a devoted educator and after her retirement in 2006, she stayed on at Hamilton as a substitute teacher from 2007 until 2013. She invested great time and energy into the many hundreds of students she taught. Brenda enjoyed the life of a wife and mother, as there was nothing more prized to her than her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Tommy enjoyed traveling together, particularly going on several cruises. Brenda enjoyed the company of her friends, reading a good book, and being on her iPad. She loved God and was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church and also attended Hamilton United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Walters (Richard), Hamilton; son, Sterling Coleman (Leah), Hamilton; sister, Sarah Darty, Lackey; grandchildren, Eden Vickers (Curt), Abby Coleman, Lauren Walters and Maddie Walters, all of Hamilton; great grandchildren, Gracie, Kip, Everly, Colt and Brant Vickers; sister in law, Susie Pittman (Jerry), Hamilton; brother's in law, Bill Harlow, Hamilton and Wayne Decker (Kay), West Point ; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Decker; sister in law, Diane Harlow. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Rev. Roger McGrew officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Issac and Ben Smith, Trey Harlow, Stuart and Charlie Coggins, and Garrett Gordon. Visitation will be in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday evening from 5-8 PM. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
