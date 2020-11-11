Former Aberdeen Police Chief Brent Coleman, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Hamilton, Mississippi on Tuesday evening November 10, 2020. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi on August 3, 1937 to James Lewis and Hilton Jones Baugh. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1955. Mr. Coleman went on to serve in the Army 10th Infantry Division. He has worked in the oil field, as a railroad engineer, truck driver, and for Babcock and Wilcox in West Point. He attended ICC in Tupelo and that began his career in law enforcement. He started at Aberdeen Police Department in 1980 and became chief in 1988 serving in that capacity for 16 years. Being able to serve the public was his greatest passion. His other passions were playing the guitar and writing for the Tombigbee Country Magazine. He wrote a magazine on the Gulf Ordinance Plant and was a published author with three other books. In 1958 he married Mabel Cummings who passed away on August 5, 2020. He was a member of First Christian Church in Aberdeen. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. David Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Survivors include his son, Richard Coleman of Hamilton; one daughter, Phyllis Thompson of Hamilton; three granddaughters, Carrie Kendrick, Nicole Coggins, and Brooke Rogers (Cody) all of Hamilton; three great grandchildren, Brently and Callie Kendrick and Sawyer Coggins of Hamilton; two sisters, Gail Bagwell of West Point and Nancy Porter (Gale) of Bessemer, AL; and one brother, Johnny Baugh of McCalla, AL. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn Coleman and Betty Leggett Kline; brothers, Roy "Buddy" Leggett, Roy Lynn, James and Robert Baugh; and step-mother, Lurline Baugh. Pallbearers will be Quinell Shumpert, Jimmy Cockerham, Johnny Kelly, Steve Gill, Randy Perkins, Brent Swan, Cody Rogers, and Richard Coleman. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com
