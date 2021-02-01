James Clayton "Clay" Coleman, 49, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 after a valiant struggle with COVID19. Clay was born September 26, 1971 in Union City, Tennessee. Clay lived his life as a relentlessly loving, affectionate, and caring husband to his wife Jinnie, of over 29 years, and father to Cody Coleman (Molly) of Flowood, Shelbie Wigginton (Trenton) of Tupelo, and Emma Coleman of the home. He loved his adopted granddaughter Riley and could not be more proud of his newborn grandson, Oliver. Second only to God, his family was his world and he always made sure they knew how proud he was of them and that he loved them with everything he had. He was a devoted son to his parents, Dennis and Becky Coleman, a dependable bib brother to Jeff Coleman (Jennifer) and Rachel Lowrance (Alan), and uncle to a host of beloved nieces and nephews. Loved and accepted as a great friend to all who knew him, his God-given gift of encouragement could make even the darkest day brighter. And if you've ever had to privilege to spend any time around him, you've been a recipient of that gift. His bi heart and generosity knew no bounds. He would much rather give a blessing than to receive one. Clay spent every day of his life working his hands to the bone and not one single day did he work to suit himself. His encouraging nature and sense of humor showed itself through one-liners of wisdom, telling stories like no one else in the world could do, and listening to anyone that had something to say. He truly had a heart of gold. His most recent accomplishment is the nationally renowned BBQ joint, Clay's House of Pig in Tupelo where he was supported by one of the hardest working crews you could ask for, a crew that also became his family too. Clay knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior and it was his heart's desire for all those he loved to know Him Savior as well. His family's comfort is knowing that we will be reunited one day. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Clay's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jeff Robbins and Rev. Shane Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Fawn Grove Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.