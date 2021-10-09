Mr. Donald Spencer Coleman, 74, died on Monday, October 4 2021 at his residence in Shannon, Mississippi. A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Columbus, Mississippi. Mr. Coleman was born on February 13, 1947 in Stafford, Arizona to the late Luther Edward and Louise Susan Richards Coleman. An Army Veteran, Don served his country faithfully during the Vietnam War. He was raised in California where he served as a firefighter and worked as an electrician. He then spent 25 years in Louisville, Mississippi where he worked for Georgia-Pacific Corporation. Don was an avid outdoorsman and practical jokester. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol and Ann and by his brothers, Ron and Ed. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Coleman of Shannon; daughters, Donna Hallford (Darrell) and Tina Henderson, both of Louisville; son, Chris Coleman (Rebecca) of Ft. Worth, TX; sisters, Sandra, Myrna, and Betty; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.