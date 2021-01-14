Dynesha Coleman, 22, passed away Sunday, January 03, 2021, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Services will be on Sat, Jan 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Willis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 from 4-5 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Willis Cemetery of Hamilton, MS.

