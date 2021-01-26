Eula Mae Coleman, 97, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born May 9, 1923 in Etta, MS to Haywood Robbins and Minnie Ann Willard Robbins. She retired from Shella Globe Manufacturing. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Sunday School class. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and playing Rook. Funeral services will be at 10:00a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jason Collins officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by a son, Jerry Coleman (Judy) of Pontotoc; three grandchildren: Mike Coleman (Dinnia), Jeff Coleman (Jennifer) and Lynn Collins (Jason), all of Pontotoc; a sister, Pat Ticer of Dallas, TX; ten great grandchildren: Chad Jones (Lollie), Nathaniel Coleman, Patrick Jones (Jasmine), Christian Coleman, Hunter Coleman, C.J. Coleman, Kallie Coleman, Lauren Harris (Jordan), Emma Collins and Olivia Collins; six great-great grandchildren and four great-great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James E. Coleman; and a twin sister, Faye Howard. Pallbearers will be Hunter Coleman, C.J. Coleman, Christian Coleman, Chad Jones, Dez Jones and Jordan Harris. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 25, 2021 from 8:30a.m. until service time at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.