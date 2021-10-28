Freida Coleman, 102, began her new life in Heaven on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her residence in Silver Point, TN. She was born on August 7, 1919, in Amory, MS, to the late Mary Ann Bucy and William Aden Stockton, Sr. Freida grew up in a large family, raised in Monroe County, and graduated from Amory High School. She married the love of her life, Eunice Lee Coleman, on December 18, 1938, and they were blessed with two daughters, grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. During her lifetime, she worked as a Supervisor for Glenn's Manufacturing and Blue Bell Garment Factories. After retiring, she became the hostess at EE Pickle where she served for many years. Throughout her life, she had a high standard of excellence which was very effective as she did all things "always with a smile". She loved the beautiful symbolisms of the ordinances of the Baptist Church and she was a long time member of First Baptist in Amory. She was always eager to promote the "Will of God" and she put God's work first. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music as well as classics orchestrated by Mantovani. Freida loved the beauty of life in its nature and appreciated even the small things. She was an active member of the Amory Flower Lover Garden Club, she loved growing flowers, especially African Violets, and she was always willing to lend a hand to help beautify her beloved town of Amory. Freida often played cards with her friends in Amory and she enjoyed attending Charity Events to sponsor good causes. Talented with her hands, Freida could needle work just about any design. She enjoyed creating beautiful works of art. In 1996, she was awarded the overall winner in hand stitchery in the Mississippi Cooperative Extension Service's State Cultural Arts Exhibition. Through the years she won many ribbons for her lifelike needle artwork. Freida could also design and construct many styles of clothing but one her attire quirks were that she always insisted on matching shoes and purses. A woman with a true God given talent, she made many beautiful creations through the years. At her age, Freida understood the precious gift of life and she treasured the time she was given by God to be with the ones she loved. There is no doubt she is rejoicing as she is with her Savior and has reunited with so many who left before her. She will be missed dearly. Left behind to treasure the memories of her are her daughters, Mary Inez Shepherd, Rocky Mount, NC, and Patricia Ann Thompson (Jimmy), Silver Point, TN; grandchildren, Tanya Lowell (Travis), New Castle, CO, Sandra Liles, Rocky Mount, NC, and Penelope Henderson, Tupelo, MS; eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first grandson, Bill Shepherd; sisters, Mary Lyle, Frances Elizabeth, Elaine Reed, Vivian Ann, and Sarah Melissa; brothers, William Aden Stockton, Jr., and James Stockton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.