Johnny Brooks Coleman, 74, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS after an extended illness. Johnny was born to Jewel and Nylee Hunter Coleman on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1946 in Pontotoc, MS. He spent his childhood and adult life in the Thaxton Community. After graduating from Thaxton High School in 1964, he attended Itawamba Junior College for two years. In 1966 Johnny joined the United States Navy serving as a hospital corpsman and air rescue medic, earning sailor of the month at Johnsville, PA. In 1969 he commissioned the USS Juneau completing his service in 1970. After returning from service, he worked at Dean's Industry, then owning and operating the Thaxton Grocery, and retired from Tecumseh Products with 20 years where he worked as supervisor in 2001. Always community minded, Johnny served on the Pontotoc Community Hospital Board, worked with Thaxton Boy Scouts, Volunteer Fire Department, and Thaxton Lions Club. He received the Outstanding Young Man of America Award in 1981. Johnny was also a charter member of the Pontotoc Historical Society and a member and past post commander of the Pontotoc American Legion Post 16. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and raising hunting dogs. He was a member of the Clear Creek Wildlife Management Association and Pontotoc Dog Hunters. Johnny has served the Town of Thaxton as alderman (1973-1989) and as Mayor from 1989 to the present. He enjoyed working in the community especially helping with benefits and fundraisers where he cooked his special stews and fried fish. In the past few years, Johnny compiled his family history and The History of Thaxton. More than anything he treasured and loved his family. He leaves his precious grandson Jarrod, of the home and wife, Martha Jo whom he married in 1973. He is now reunited with his beloved son Jonathan Brooks Coleman whom he adored. A man of faith, Johnny attended the Primitive Baptist Church. Also surviving Johnny is his sister, Dianne Phillips(Sonny) of Saltillo; his brothers, Jerry Coleman(Nancy) and Steve Coleman(Angela) both of Thaxton; and nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Jewel and Nylee Coleman of Thaxton; his great niece, Brittany Rhea Phillips; and his brother-in-law, Johnny McCharen. Visitation will begin at 12PM, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and continue to service time of 2PM. Bro. Paul Sims will officiate with Hugh Gene Turner offering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. The family appreciates the care he received at NMMC during the past two weeks and especially his caregiver Peggy Sisco who helped take care of him the last two years. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to the Thaxton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 23, Thaxton, MS 38871. Pallbearers will be Jarrod Coleman, Jeffrey Coleman, Eric Coleman, Jarett Bishop, Zane Moody, and Wells Russell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Town of Thaxton Board of Aldermen: Steve Moss, Bryson Dillard, Grant Gooch, Kim Hooker Gilliam, and Nick Ford; Town Clerk, Sammie Jaggers; Town Marshal, O'Neil Warren; Thaxton Fire Department members; Park Board; Pontotoc American Legion Post 16 members; Breakfast group at the Hot Air Cafe; and Clyde Roye, Jr. and Steve Bramlett.
