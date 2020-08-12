33, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Verona. Martavus Coleman was born to his late father, William Smith and his mother, Levyodia Cummings on February 27, 1987 in Memphis, Tenn. Martavus Coleman is survived by his mother; Levyodia Cummings. Two brothers; Raheem Smith of Verona and Luzon Rivers of Verona. Four sisters; Khaliah Smith of Tupelo, Chineitha Buchanan of Memphis, Lafreeda Rivers and Veronia Cru'-up- Smith. The visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks or face coverings are required. The service will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Verona Cemetery with Pastor Leon Griffin officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
